|
|
|
Clifton Jean
(nee Taplin) Of Steeple Aston and
formerly Great Tew.
Peacefully at
The John Radcliffe Hospital on
23rd July 2020, aged 86 years.
The beloved wife of Tony, much loved mother to Graham and Daphne, mother in law of Dorothy and Richard and adored granny and great granny.
Graveside service with burial to take place at Steeple Aston Churchyard on Tuesday 4th August at 2.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please
for St Peter & St Paul's
Church, Steeple Aston c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 30, 2020