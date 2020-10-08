Home

Jean French Notice
FRENCH Jean Audrey Passed away at the
Horton General Hospital
after a long battle with ill health, with her daughter Tina present,
on the 24th September 2020,
aged 78 years.
Will be dearly missed.
Loving Wife of the late Trevor
and a much loved Mum,
Mother in law, Nan and Great Nan.
Private Cremation by invite only and donations to Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 8, 2020
