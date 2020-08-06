|
|
|
TIMMS Jennifer Rose
(nee Godfrey) Passed away peacefully on
Friday 24th July 2020 at the
Churchill Hospital, aged 73 years.
A devoted wife to Terence,
loving mother to Jason and Garry,
and a beloved sister to Helen,
who will be sadly missed by all.
Due to current situation and limited numbers, a small private service will be held at Banbury Crematorium
We ask that you please contact the family in advance if you wish to attend.
Donations if desired will be for Oxford Hospitals Charity - Haematology.
All donations and enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road,
Banbury OX16 4QU,
Tel: 01295 272207.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 6, 2020