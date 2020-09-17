Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Reynolds

Notice Condolences

Jenny Reynolds Notice
Reynolds Jenny Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 8th September at the
John Radcliffe Hospital, aged 72 years.
Dearly loved wife of David,
loving mum to Kirstie and nanny to grandsons Oliver and Harvey.
She will be greatly missed by family
and so many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Etheldreda's Church, Horley, on Monday 28th September at 12.00 noon.
Although attendance is by invite only, those that knew Jenny are invited
to line the road to the church
in bright clothing.
Family flowers only however
donations, if desired, please for
Guide Dogs may be sent c/o:
Edd Frost and Daughters,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -