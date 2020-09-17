|
Reynolds Jenny Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 8th September at the
John Radcliffe Hospital, aged 72 years.
Dearly loved wife of David,
loving mum to Kirstie and nanny to grandsons Oliver and Harvey.
She will be greatly missed by family
and so many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Etheldreda's Church, Horley, on Monday 28th September at 12.00 noon.
Although attendance is by invite only, those that knew Jenny are invited
to line the road to the church
in bright clothing.
Family flowers only however
donations, if desired, please for
Guide Dogs may be sent c/o:
Edd Frost and Daughters,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 17, 2020