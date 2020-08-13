|
Potter Joan
(nee Shepley) Beloved Wife of the late Gerald. Loving Mum of Susan and Andrew, Gran and Great-Gran.
Passed away peacefully
on 5th August 2020.
Due to the current situation a private funeral service has been arranged to take place at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for The British Heart Foundation can be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, Oxon,
OX16 5DG Tel: (01295) 265424
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 13, 2020