Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Potter

Notice Condolences

Joan Potter Notice
Potter Joan
(nee Shepley) Beloved Wife of the late Gerald. Loving Mum of Susan and Andrew, Gran and Great-Gran.
Passed away peacefully
on 5th August 2020.
Due to the current situation a private funeral service has been arranged to take place at Banbury Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for The British Heart Foundation can be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, Oxon,
OX16 5DG Tel: (01295) 265424
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -