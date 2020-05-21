|
WARD Joan Passed away peacefully
at home on 6th May.
She will be deeply missed by all of her loving family .
The Funeral Service will take place
on Thursday 4th June at
Banbury Crematorium, where close family will only be able to attend.
There will be access to the service
via video link; please contact
Humphris Funerals for the relevant details should you want to join the service by webcast.
The family will be holding a
Memorial Service at the Church of
St. Peter & St Paul, Kings Sutton, at a later date where everyone
is welcome to attend.
The family have requested no flowers, but should you wish to make a donation to Katharine House Hospice this may be c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury. OX16 5DG.
Tel: 01295 265 424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 21, 2020