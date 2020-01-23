|
REDFORD Joanna 'Jo' Of Adderbury.
Passed away peacefully
on 11th January 2020,
following an illness so bravely
fought aged 54 years.
The beloved wife of Brad,
much loved Mum to Sam and Oliver, adored Grandmother of Avery
and a devoted daughter to Ros.
Funeral service to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 7th February at 12.00 noon.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please for Katharine House Hospice
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury
OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 23, 2020