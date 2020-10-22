|
|
|
FENEMORE John Jane, Sarah and John Robert would like to say a sincere thank you to all who sent cards, letters and messages of sympathy and condolence and also the beautiful gifts of flowers on the recent death of John. Our thanks also to Simon and his team at Humphris Funerals for the sensitive and dignified manner in which they conducted their part of the service, Many thanks to our friend Paul Franklin for such a lovely and sincere service at the crematorium, our thanks also to the Staff in the Critical Care Unit of the Horton General Hospital for their kindness and dedication in caring for John. There will be an 'at home' celebration of John's life when circumstances allow.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 22, 2020