|
|
|
Griffin John Of Great Rollright,
passed away peacefully on
29th December in Southerndown
Care Home, aged 75 years.
Dearly loved husband of Val and
much loved dad to Karen and Jacky.
He will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral service at St. Andrew's Church, Great Rollright on Tuesday
14th January at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Thames Valley Air Ambulance
and Dementia UK c/o
A.L. Sole & Son, Bidston Close,
Over Norton. OX7 5PP.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020