John Jarvis

John Jarvis Notice
JARVIS John (known to many as "JJ")
At the Horton General Hospital on
16th October 2020, aged 81 years.
The dearly loved husband of Mary and a much loved and highly spirited, fountain of all knowledge, Dad to his three sons
Andrew, Rob and Clive.
Loving grandad of Becky, Kirsty, Jack and Sian, father in law to Sue and Deb, brother of David, Ame and the late Nancy and a dear friend to many.
A private funeral service is
to take place.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for Katharine House Hospice c/o
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral
Directors 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 22, 2020
