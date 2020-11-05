|
|
|
JARVIS John (JJ) The family of the late John Jarvis (JJ) wish to express their sincere and heartfelt thanks for the many cards, letters and messages of condolence received in their sad loss. We have been truly overwhelmed by the response. A huge thank you to the wonderful paramedics who attended John on two occasions. To the team at Windrush Surgery, to Claire Bryant, Community Nurse Matron,
Lisa Cameron, Heart Failure Nurse, the caring, compassionate Emergency Doctors who were on duty on the night of 7th October and the wonderful team on Juniper Ward, HGH. Last, but by no means least, Edd Frost & Daughters and team for their excellent care, compassion and professionalism and to Rev Rob Anning for officiating
a lovely service.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 5, 2020