|
|
|
KELLY John Passed away peacefully at the John Radcliffe Hospital on
6th February, aged 82 years.
The beloved husband of the
late Patricia and a much loved
Dad to Sandra, Brian, John, Pauline
and Neil. A loving Grandad
to his six grandchildren,
four great grandchildren
and good friend to many.
Funeral service to take
place at St John's RC Church on
Thursday 27th February at
1.00pm. Donations in lieu of
flowers please for
The Stroke Association c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury
OX16 2RT, Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 20, 2020