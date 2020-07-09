Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Morgan

Notice Condolences

John Morgan Notice
Morgan John Michael of Spencer Court, Banbury.

Passed away on 27th June 2020
peacefully in Katharine House Hospice
after a gallant fight, aged 80 years.

John worked for many years
at Banbury Buildings.

A massively loved Dad of
Andrew, Susan, Michael,
Roger, Matthew and
Multiple grandchildren &
great Grandchildren

He is remembered with love
by Margaret and his legacy
will be with us forever.

Unfortunately due to the current situation the service will be for immediate Family only.
A memorial wake will be held at the
Pickled Ploughman, Adderbury
commencing 3:30pm on Friday 17th July to allow everyone to
celebrate his life.

A charity has been chosen to reflect
other areas of his life which is
"Children's Cancer
& Leukaemia Group".

Donations can be given Via
http://www.coopfunerals.co.uk
/our-funeral-directors/banbury/

C/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road, Banbury,
OX16 4QU, 01295 272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -