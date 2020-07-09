|
Morgan John Michael of Spencer Court, Banbury.
Passed away on 27th June 2020
peacefully in Katharine House Hospice
after a gallant fight, aged 80 years.
John worked for many years
at Banbury Buildings.
A massively loved Dad of
Andrew, Susan, Michael,
Roger, Matthew and
Multiple grandchildren &
great Grandchildren
He is remembered with love
by Margaret and his legacy
will be with us forever.
Unfortunately due to the current situation the service will be for immediate Family only.
A memorial wake will be held at the
Pickled Ploughman, Adderbury
commencing 3:30pm on Friday 17th July to allow everyone to
celebrate his life.
A charity has been chosen to reflect
other areas of his life which is
"Children's Cancer
& Leukaemia Group".
Donations can be given Via
http://www.coopfunerals.co.uk
/our-funeral-directors/banbury/
C/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road, Banbury,
OX16 4QU, 01295 272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 9, 2020