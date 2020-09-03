|
|
|
ROBERTS John Raddon Passed away
peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on
25th August 2020, aged 79 years.
Loving husband to Pauline & a
much loved Dad, Grandad
& Great Grandad.
John will be remembered by many
as a Production Director at
Fine Lady Bakeries.
A private cremation service to take
place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 4th September.
Donations if desired
to Prostate Cancer UK
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family
Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 3, 2020