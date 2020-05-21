|
|
|
Saunders John Robin 9th May, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara, adored father of Charlie and Gemma, dearly loved brother of Anthony and great friend to many.
Passed away peacefully at
Katherine House Hospice
with Barbara at his side.
He will be so terribly missed by everyone who knew him.
Due to the current situation a private funeral will take place at Banbury Crematorium, with a celebration of life to be arranged when possible.
Donations if desired to Katherine House Hospice where John was a resident in his last months of life.
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 21, 2020