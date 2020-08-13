Home

Snow John Henry Passed peacefully away at home after a long illness on
4th August 2020, aged 79 years.
Loving husband to Jan, a dearly loved Dad of Stephen & David.
Much loved Grandad to Steph & Max.
John will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Magdalene Church, Helmdon
on Wednesday 19th August.
Donations in John's memory are
for Prostate Cancer UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 13, 2020
