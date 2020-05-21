Home

Thompson John Edward William Passed away at the
Horton General Hospital on
11th May 2020, aged 81 years.
A loving husband to Mavis and who
will be missed by all his
family and friends.
A private cremation service will take place at Banbury Crematorium.
Donations in memory of John are for the Emergency Assessment Unit at
The Horton General Hospital
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 21, 2020
