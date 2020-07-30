|
Tibbetts John William Passed away peacefully in
Chacombe Park Care Home on 17th July, aged 92 years.
He will be sadly missed by his family
and all who knew him.
A private cremation service attended by his immediate family and close friends will take place, however donations in memory of John to support MND Research on a local level, may be sent directly to
Humphris Funerals and made payable by cheque to 'University of Oxford'.
Any further enquiries may be directed to Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury. OX16 5DG.
Tel: 01295 265 424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 30, 2020