WELFORD John Colin Suddenly at home on
16th April, aged 81 years.
The dearly beloved Husband of Janet, loving Father of Paul, Debbie, Jayne and the late Adrian and Steven, Father-in-law of Therese,
Kevin and Thomas and a loving Grampy and Great Grampy, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private funeral will take place with a celebration of life to be arranged later.
Donations, if desired, for
'Katharine House Hospice'
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury. OX16 5DG. Tel: 01295 265 424.
