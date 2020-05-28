|
|
|
Foster Joy Hope Died peacefully on
17th May 2020,
aged 86 years.
Much loved wife of the late Dennis,
loving mother to Colin, Alison, Shirley, Nigel, Denise and Gillian, beloved
grandmother to Lee, Emily, Ben,
Tom, Jake, Paige, Hugo, Curtis,
Aimee, Rupert and Zak.
Private cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG
or via the website
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 28, 2020