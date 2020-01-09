|
|
|
PENDLE Joyce Lavinia (formerly Batsford) On December 22nd 2019 peacefully in the Horton General Hospital, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of Reg and the late John, loving mum to Linda, Jason and son-in-law Chris. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at Banbury Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK and Thames Valley Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG
or via the website at www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020