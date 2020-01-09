Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Pendle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Pendle

Notice Condolences

Joyce Pendle Notice
PENDLE Joyce Lavinia (formerly Batsford) On December 22nd 2019 peacefully in the Horton General Hospital, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of Reg and the late John, loving mum to Linda, Jason and son-in-law Chris. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at Banbury Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK and Thames Valley Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG
or via the website at www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -