|
|
|
FARLEY Julie Ann On January 6th 2020 in the Horton General Hospital with her family by her side.
Aged 46 years.
Now at peace.
Dearly loved mother to Jamie and Connor, much loved nanny to
Miley-Grace and beloved sister
of Kevin and the late Neil.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 20th January at 3.00p.m.
Family flowers only, donations to Katharine House Hospice c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 16, 2020