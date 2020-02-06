|
HAY June "Junie" Of Bodicote.
Peacefully at home on
27th January 2020, aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of the late
Malcolm and a much loved
Mother to Barbara, Grahame,
Sara and Charlotte.
A loving Granny, Great Granny,
Great Great Granny and good friend.
Funeral service to take place at
Bodicote Parish Church on
Monday 10th February at 1.00pm.
Flowers or donations for
Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 6, 2020