WHITTLE June Margaret "Margaret" Peacefully in the John Radcliffe Hospital Stroke Unit on 24th January 2020.
Dearly loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Librarian,
Craftswoman and Fundraiser.
A celebration of her life will be held at Tadmarton Church on
Monday 24th February at 11.30am.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Katharine House Hospice or Oxford Hospitals Charity (Stroke Unit) may be made on the day or sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 6, 2020