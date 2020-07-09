Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Kathleen Nurden Notice
Nurden Kathleen
"Kath" Peacefully at Southerndown Care Home, Chipping Norton on 1 st July, 2020, aged 97 years.
Devoted wife to the late Denis.
Loving mum to Daphne and
her husband Paul.
Cherished grandma to Sam and Steve. Great grandma to Daniel and Chloe.
Private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Dementia UK can be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG Tel.01295-265424 www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 9, 2020
