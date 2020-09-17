Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Kathleen Smith Notice
Smith Kathleen 'Kay' Of Bodicote, peacefully on 10th September 2020 at Wardington House Nursing Home, aged 105 years.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Kay's hearse will arrive at
The Green in Bodicote on Wednesday 23rd September at 12.15pm should anyone wish to pay their respects.
Private cremation.
Donations in memory of Kay for Wardington House Nursing Home may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG (01295) 265424 or made online www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 17, 2020
