|
|
|
HAWTIN Ken Former Police Inspector at Banbury and Kidlington.
At the Horton General Hospital, following a short illness, on
20th February 2020, aged 92 years.
The beloved Husband of the late Peggy and a much loved Dad to Stuart and Sally. Loving Grampy of Amy, Lucy and Chris and a dear friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 11th March at 1.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for The League of Friends at
The Horton General Hospital c/o
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 5, 2020