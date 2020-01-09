|
|
|
BARTLETT Kenneth Passed away peacefully at the John Radcliffe Hospital, on
23rd December 2019, aged 89 years.
The beloved husband of Tita,
much loved father to Louise and Bernie and loving step-father to Vincent.
An adored grandfather to Charlie, Alice-Mae and Summer.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday 16th January at 1.00pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers please,
for The R.N.L.I.
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020