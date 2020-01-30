|
|
|
Kinsey Kenneth Robert (Ken) Suddenly but peacefully
on January 23rd 2020,
aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of the
late Doreen. Loving dad to Karen, Glyn and son in law Graham.
Much loved grandad to Karl, Claire and Katie, great grandad to Libby, Zadie, Billy, Freddy and Kitty.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday, 20th February at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020