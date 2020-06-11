|
SALTER Kenneth George Passed away peacefully
on 5th June 2020 in
Katharine House Hospice, aged 90 years.
A well loved Husband and Father to his Son and Daughter and a devoted Grandfather to his five Grandchildren,
he will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all of his family
and those who knew him.
If desired, donations in memory of Kenneth for the Dogs Trust
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury. OX16 5DG. Tel: 01295 265 424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 11, 2020