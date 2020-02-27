|
|
|
Wyatt Kenneth
'Farmer' Of Milcombe,
passed away peacefully, on
20th February 2020 at the
Horton General Hospital,
aged 70 years, surrounded by
his wife, son and daughter.
A loving husband to Doreen,
much loved father of Lester and Jennifer, and an adored Grampy
to Jessica and James.
Funeral service to take place at Milcombe Parish Church on
Friday 6th March at 12.00 noon.
Donations in lieu of flowers please
for Friends of Redlands c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 27, 2020