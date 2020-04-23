|
|
|
YOUNG Kenny Passed away peacefully on 14th April 2020, aged 79 years.
The beloved partner of Ariadne Los, loving dad to Joel, much loved grandfather to Ava, loving uncle
and friend to many.
A private family cremation will take place at Banbury Crematorium, followed by an event to celebrate Kenny's magnificent life at a later date.
All other funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020