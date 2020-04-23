Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenny Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenny Young

Notice Condolences

Kenny Young Notice
YOUNG Kenny Passed away peacefully on 14th April 2020, aged 79 years.
The beloved partner of Ariadne Los, loving dad to Joel, much loved grandfather to Ava, loving uncle
and friend to many.
A private family cremation will take place at Banbury Crematorium, followed by an event to celebrate Kenny's magnificent life at a later date.
All other funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -