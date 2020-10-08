|
Grice Leo Peacefully at
Northampton General Hospital on 3rd October 2020, aged 71 years.
Much loved Brother to Nadine, Stephen, Paul and the late Maxine.
A cherished Uncle and Great Uncle.
Will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
Private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Livability - Friends of Brackley can be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG Tel (01295) 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 8, 2020