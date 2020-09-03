Home

Roberts Leonard Passed away peacefully
on 24th August 2020 at
The Ridings Care Home,
aged 75 years.
He was an adored husband,
a very loving father to his girls
and a much-loved grandfather.
A private funeral service has been arranged to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 14th September.
Donations in lieu of flowers please
for Cancer Research UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury,
OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 3, 2020
