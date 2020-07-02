Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Sibthorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Sibthorpe

Notice Condolences

Leonard Sibthorpe Notice
SIBTHORPE Leonard (Len) On Tuesday
23rd June peacefully at Katharine House Hospice,
aged 78 years.
Much loved husband of June.
Loving Dad to Dean, Wayne & Dawn, loving Grandad to
Connor, Skye, Eve, Harriet & Polly.
Family flowers only.
Private funeral to be held at
Bodicote Cemetery, Wykham Lane, Friday 17th July at 2.30.
Donations, if desired, for
Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury, Oxon 0X16 5DG.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -