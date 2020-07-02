|
SIBTHORPE Leonard (Len) On Tuesday
23rd June peacefully at Katharine House Hospice,
aged 78 years.
Much loved husband of June.
Loving Dad to Dean, Wayne & Dawn, loving Grandad to
Connor, Skye, Eve, Harriet & Polly.
Family flowers only.
Private funeral to be held at
Bodicote Cemetery, Wykham Lane, Friday 17th July at 2.30.
Donations, if desired, for
Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury, Oxon 0X16 5DG.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 2, 2020