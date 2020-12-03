Home

Clifton Lilian Of South Newington.
Peacefully at the Horton General Hospital, on
26th November 2020, aged 91 years.
A much loved wife, mother,
mother-in-law and grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
A private funeral service is to take place at South Newington Parish Church on Thursday 10th December at 12.00 noon.
Flowers or donations for
The Berkshire, Buckinghamshire
and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust
gratefully received c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 3, 2020
