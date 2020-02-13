Home

Lewis Lilian 'Lily' Peacefully on
1st February 2020, aged 94 years.
The beloved wife of the late Ron,
much loved Mum to Tony and Keith and a loving Nanny and Great Nanny.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 28th February at 12.00 noon.
Donations in lieu of flowers please
for The Air Ambulance and or
The British Heart Foundation c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020
