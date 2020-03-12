|
|
|
CHEESEBOROUGH Maggie Passed away on
29th February 2020, aged 81 years,
at home in Wellington, Somerset.
Dearly loved mother of Tim and Simon, partner of John, mother-in-law
of Karen, sister to Ron and
sister-in-law to Sheila.
Maggie lived in Banbury
for a number of years.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 20th March at 1pm.
The family asks that no black is worn as this is a celebration of Maggie's life.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
St Margaret's Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 12, 2020