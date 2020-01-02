Home

Margaret Madigan-Harding

Notice Condolences

Margaret Madigan-Harding Notice
MADIGAN-HARDING Margaret Therese Passed away peacefully on 12th December,
aged 85 years.
The beloved wife of Des and
loving mother to the late Niko.
She will be very sadly
missed by all who knew her.
Requiem Mass to be held at the Catholic Church of St John the Evangelist, Banbury on
Thursday, 9th January at 11.00am followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only please,
however there will be a retiring collection in aid of Katharine House Hospice. Donations may also be
sent with all enquiries c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020
