|
|
|
NEWMAN Margaret Ruth
(née Lait) Passed peacefully away in
Warwick Hospital,
with her family beside her,
on Saturday 15th February 2020,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Ken,
dearly loved Mum of Julie and Paul
and Mum-in-law to Will and Marilyn and also Mum to Jayne and Andrew. Adored Nan of Claire and Matt, Helen and Danny, Phil and Charlie, Hannah and Chris and Johnny
and adored Nan and Mum of Stuart and Wendy, David and Davina and
Matthew and Hannah.
Special Great Nan of Oliver, Jacob, Joshua, Louis, Emily, Aurelia, Alena, Albie, Thomas, Mark and Andrew.
Margaret lived bravely with Myeloma for four years and the family wish
to thank Warwick Hospital,
The Aylesford Unit, Patient Transport Services, Fenny Compton Surgery
and Facilitate Care for their
support during this time.
Special thanks as well to Sonia,
a dear friend and neighbour.
Funeral service takes place at
All Saints Church, Burton Dassett on Saturday 21st March at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu (for 'Myeloma U.K.') may be sent c/o
R. Locke and Son, Southam Street, Kineton CV35 0JN.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 12, 2020