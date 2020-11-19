Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Maria Simms Notice
Simms Maria Sadly passed away on
10th November 2020.

A much loved daughter of
the late Frank and Sheila Simms,
sister to Claire, auntie to Emily and Ellie, partner to Allan, special cousin,
best friend to Karen and
friend to so many.
She will be very sadly missed
by her family, friends
and all who helped care for
her during her illness.

A private cremation will be held.
Donations, if desired, to the
PSP Association may be sent to c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG or via the website
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 19, 2020
