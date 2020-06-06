|
|
|
CHERRY Marilyn (Formerly Mumford,
nee Tilbury)
Peacefully at home on 27th May 2020, aged 80 years.
The beloved wife of the late Ken,
much loved Mum to Michael, Philip
and Susan, a loving grandma,
great grandma and dear
friend to many.
A private funeral service for family
is to take place.
Donations for Katharine Hospice
would be gratefully received c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close,Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2020