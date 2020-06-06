Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Cherry

Notice Condolences

Marilyn Cherry Notice
CHERRY Marilyn (Formerly Mumford,
nee Tilbury)
Peacefully at home on 27th May 2020, aged 80 years.
The beloved wife of the late Ken,
much loved Mum to Michael, Philip
and Susan, a loving grandma,
great grandma and dear
friend to many.
A private funeral service for family
is to take place.
Donations for Katharine Hospice
would be gratefully received c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close,Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -