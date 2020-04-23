|
PHILLIPS Marlene Valerie Passed away peacefully
at home in Aynho on
15th April aged 85 years.
She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her Husband Peter and all those who knew her.
Due to the current situation, the funeral will be attended by her immediate family only, who hope to arrange a memorial service to celebrate Marlene's life later in the year.
A special thanks is to be extended to
Dr McLaughlin at Deddington Health Centre, the Lawrence Home Nursing Team for the excellent care shown and also thanks to Reverend Sue Cooper. Any enquiries may be made c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury. OX16 5DG. Tel: 01295 265 424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020