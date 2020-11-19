Home

LOVICK Mary Of Kings Sutton.
Passed away peacefully on 9th November 2020 at home,
aged 95 years.
Much loved wife of the late Herbie, loving mother to Susan, David and Paul and adored grandmother,
great grandmother and
great great grandmother.
A private funeral service has been arranged to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 27th November.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for The Katharine House Hospice c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 19, 2020
