MACMILLAN Mary
Formerly Bateman, (nee Jones) Passed away peacefully at home on 25th April 2020, aged 96 years.
The beloved wife of the late Victor and
the late Charlie. A much loved
mother to Gloria and Chris and
mother in law of Colin and Carol.
Loving Grandmother to John,
Kelly, Charlotte, Sarah and Peter
and Great Grandmother of
Victoria, Darcey, Joe, Molly,
James and Olivia.
A private cremation is to take
place with a Thanksgiving Service
to take place in the future.
All other funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 30, 2020