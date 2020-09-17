|
MILLS Mary Passed away peacefully on 11th September 2020, aged 78 years.
The much loved Wife of Bryan, wonderful Mum to Helen, David and Paul and cherished Grandma to her eight grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and many friends.
Heartfelt thanks to everyone at Shipston Lodge Nursing Home for their loving care and kindness.
Funeral service to take place at
Holy Trinity Church, Sibford Gower, on Saturday 26th September at 2.00pm and due to current restrictions by invitation only.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for Shipston Home Nursing c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 17, 2020