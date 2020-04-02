Home

(nee Tobin) Passed away peacefully on
19th March 2020, at the
Horton General Hospital,
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved partner to Ralph.
Loving wife to the late Peter Jones. Loving mother to Paul, Janice and Philip. Much loved grandmother to Samantha, William, Lois and Hollie. Great grandmother to Reuben.
A Memorial Service to be
held later this year.
Donations in Maureen's memory will take place then for British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK & Scope.
All enquiries to:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors of Banbury.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 2, 2020
