|
|
|
Taylor Mavis Passed away peacefully in
Larkrise Care Centre on
1st March 2020.
Devoted Wife to the late Reg.
A loving Mother, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother who will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by all her family and all who knew her.
Her funeral service will be held
at Banbury Crematorium on
27th March at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Larkrise Care Centre c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare
122 Middleton Road
Banbury
OX16 4QU
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 19, 2020