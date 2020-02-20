Home

Mervyn Knapton Notice
KNAPTON Mervyn On February 11th 2020,
passed away peacefully
at home, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat,
loving dad to Paul and Michelle
and a much loved grampy
to his seven grandchildren.

Funeral service and interment
at Epwell Parish Church on
Friday, 28th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for the
British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 20, 2020
